HomeStreamingFOX OneHow To Watch & Stream The 2025 World Series Blue Jays vs....
FOX OneSling TVFuboTVNewsSports

How To Watch & Stream The 2025 World Series Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Games (Available In 4k!)

HD Report
By HD Report
0
2025 World Series Logo

The 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers began on Friday, Oct. 24 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT. The series can be watched on FOX network or streamed on FOX One, Fox Sports, Fubo, and Sling TV.

While traditional cable and satellite broadcasts only provide HD (1080i/720p) resolution, streaming services may offer 4k UHD through select apps and subscriptions. FOX Sports and FOX One stream the World Series 4k UHD with subscriptions.

Service Providers

  • FOX Network (via cable/satellite/local OTA) HD
  • FOX One (Free Trial) 4k UHD
  • FOX Sports (Free) 4k UHD
  • Fubo Subscription (Free Trial) 4k UHD
  • Sling TV (Sling Select or Sling Blue) 4k UHD

2025 World Series Schedule

Friday, Oct 24
Game 1
Los Angeles Dodgers (4) @ Toronto Blue Jays (11) Final
8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Saturday, Oct 25
Game 2
Los Angeles Dodgers (5) @ Toronto Blue Jays (1) Final
8:00 PM ET (FOX) (Fox Sports, O

Monday, Oct 27
Game 3
Toronto Blue Jays (5) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (6) Final
8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Tuesday, Oct 28
Game 4
Toronto Blue Jays (6) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (2) Final
8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Wednesday, Oct 29
Game 5
Toronto Blue Jays (6) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (1) Final
8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Friday, Oct 31
Game 6
Los Angeles Dodgers (3) @ Toronto Blue Jays (1) Final
8:00 PM ET (FOX)

Saturday, Nov 1
Game 7
Los Angeles Dodgers @ Toronto Blue Jays
8:00 PM ET (FOX)

  • If necessary.

What is FOX One?

FOX One is a new streaming service that includes live and on-demand access to many FOX channels, such as the local FOX Network, FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, and FOX Sports 1 and 2. It also includes other sports content like the Big Ten Network and FOX Deportes, plus a range of sports programming and some entertainment shows. For an additional cost, you can often bundle FOX One with other services like ESPN, FOX Nation, or B1G+

*Blackout restrictions may apply. Access requirements may vary by streaming service.

Previous article
The Conjuring 4-Film Collection Releasing On Blu-ray/Digital – Includes ‘Last Rites’
Next article
‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ Has Been Restored In 4k With HDR
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) 4k UHD

‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ Has Been Restored In 4k...

HD Report - 0
The Conjuring 4-Film Collection Blu-ray Digital

The Conjuring 4-Film Collection Releasing On Blu-ray/Digital – Includes ‘Last Rites’

HD Report - 0
The Strangers Chapter 2 digital poster

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Release Dates In 4k, Blu-ray, Streaming Digital...

HD Report - 0