When Will ‘The Threesome’ Be Streaming?

The Threesome (2025)
The Threesome (2025) Buy or Rent on Prime Video

Vertical Entertainment’s The Threesome premiered in US theaters on September 5, 2025. The movie is now available to rent or purchase in Digital formats including 4k UHD from platforms such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

The Threesome typically costs $9.99 to rent or $14.99 in Digital 4k UHD/HD/SD. An announcement has not been made for a physical media release.

We’ll keep you posted on when The Threesome premieres on a streaming service such as Paramount+. See other digital movie releases.

The Threesome (2025), directed by Chad Hartigan, follows Connor, a well-meaning thirty-year-old sound engineer who has long harbored feelings for his prickly coworker Olivia. A chance drunken night out—with Connor, Olivia, and a stranger named Jenny—leads to a spontaneous threesome that sets off a chain of life-altering events. What Connor initially views as a fantasy quickly becomes a tangled emotional-and-parental crisis when both women become pregnant, forcing all three to confront messy notions of intimacy, responsibility, and what it means to grow up.

Logline: When a young man’s crush leads him into an unexpected threesome, he thinks it’s his ultimate fantasy come true. But when the fantasy ends, all three are left with sobering consequences, forcing them to be responsible for their actions.

Ben-Hur (1959) Has Finally Been Remastered In 4k & HDR
The Strangers: Chapter 2 Release Dates In 4k, Blu-ray, Streaming Digital & DVD
