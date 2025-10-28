Scarface (1983) IconArt Ultimate Collector’s Edition Pushed Back Until November

Home4k Blu-rayScarface (1983) IconArt Ultimate Collector's Edition Pushed Back Until November
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Scarface “IconArt” Ultimate Collector’s Edition release date has been pushed back until November 11, 2025. Originally slated for October 7th, the numbered edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (limited to only 6,600 copies) is only available from Amazon.

The IconArt Ultimate Collector’s Edition includes an exclusive Scarface IconArt licensed metal poster, numbered Certificate of Authenticity, and exclusive SteelBook disc case that houses the 4K Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc, and code to redeem a Digital Copy of Scarface (in 4k UHD where available).

Special Features

  • Scarface 35th Anniversary Reunion
  • The Scarface Phenomenom
  • The World of Tony Montana
  • The Ribirth
  • The Acting
  • The Creating
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Scarface: The TV Version
  • The Mking of Scarface: The Video Game

The Scarface “IconART” Ultimate Collector’s Edition is an Amazon Exclusive priced $74.99.

Description: This Amazon Exclusive IconArt Giftset includes an exclusive Scarface licensed metal poster, Numbered Certificate of Authenticity, and an Exclusive Steelbook that houses the 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital copies of Scarface.

