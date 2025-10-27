Home4k Blu-rayLoki Season 1 On Blu-ray Is 53% Off - SteelBook Collector's Edition
Loki Season 1 On Blu-ray Is 53% Off – SteelBook Collector’s Edition

Loki: The Complete First Season Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Marvel Studios’ Loki – The Complete First Season is on for only $23.80 right now on Amazon for a limited time. That’s a huge discount of 53% off the list price of $49.99!

The Collector’s Edition SteelBook from Disney/Buena Vista includes two discs with all six episodes plus bonus extras and three concept art cards.

The 4k Blu-ray edition of Loki – The Complete First Season is also on sale, but at a lower discount of 18%. The edition is currently priced $44.96 (List: $54.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set
  • Gag Reel & Deleted Scenes
  • The Official TVA Orientation Video
  • Assembled: The Making of Loki Documentary
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Already own Season One? Loki – The Complete Second Season on Blu-ray is available from Amazon for $53.75 (List: $75.99).

Description: Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, this action-packed, time-defying thriller stars Tom Hiddleston as the title character, with Owen Wilson as agent Mobius.

