The Halloween 4k Collection (1995 – 2002) Is 46% Off List Price

The Halloween 4K Collection 1995 - 2002
The Halloween Collection (1995 – 2002)

The Halloween 4K Collection (1995 – 2002) 4k UHD/BD 8-disc collection is on sale for only $69.99 on Amazon. That’s a 46% discount off the list price of $129.98!

The collection includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) – Theatrical Version and Producer’s Cut, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), and Halloween: Resurrection (2002).

The boxed set from Shout! Factory also includes all of the previously released extras as well as some “brand-new surprises.”

On 4k Blu-ray the films are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subitles are offered in English SDH.

The Halloween 4K Collection (1995 – 2002) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 8-disc set is now only $69.99 (List: $129.98). Buy on Amazon

