Edward Scissorhands Is Releasing In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos (SteelBook)

Edward Scissorhands 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook

Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands (1990) has been restored in 4k to celebrate the film’s 35th Anniversary! The 2-disc/digital Limited Edition SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment arrives on October 28, 2025, just in time for Halloween!

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Edward Scissorhands is presented in 2160p at a 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish and French.

Edward Scissorhands 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook edition is priced $39.99.

Special Features

  • Peek behind the scenes and hear the cast & crew of Edward Scissorhands discuss Burton’s unique, modern reinterpretation of Frankenstein
  • Audio Commentary by Director Tim Burton
  • Audio Commentary by Composer Danny Elfman
Edward Scissorhands 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook
Edward Scissorhands 4k Blu-ray SteelBook specs
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook

Once upon a time, a kindly inventor created a charming young man named Edward. But the inventor died before he finished Edward, who had sharp metal shears for hands. Edward was sad and alone until a kind Avon lady invited him to live with her family in the fantastical land of Suburbia.

Article updated. Original publish date Oct. 7, 2025.

