Edward Scissorhands Is Releasing In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos (SteelBook)

Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands (1990) has been restored in 4k to celebrate the film’s 35th Anniversary! The 2-disc/digital Limited Edition SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment arrives on October 28, 2025, just in time for Halloween!

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Edward Scissorhands is presented in 2160p at a 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish and French.

Special Features

Peek behind the scenes and hear the cast & crew of Edward Scissorhands discuss Burton’s unique, modern reinterpretation of Frankenstein

Audio Commentary by Director Tim Burton

Audio Commentary by Composer Danny Elfman

Description: Description: Once upon a time, a kindly inventor created a charming young man named Edward. But the inventor died before he finished Edward, who had sharp metal shears for hands. Edward was sad and alone until a kind Avon lady invited him to live with her family in the fantastical land of Suburbia.

