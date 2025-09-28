All Episodes Of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Now Streaming On Prime Video (4k/HDR)

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Streaming on Prime Video

All seven episodes of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf starring Taylor Kitsch are now streaming on Prime Video free with a membership. And, the show streams in 4k UHD with High Dynamic Range and surround sound audio.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premiered on August 26 and ended on September 23, 2025. Each episode runs from 50 minutes to 1 hour and 7 minutes and are rated for viewers age 15 or older.

Bonus features available on Prime Video include The Terminal List: Dark Wolf – Season 1: Agents [1 min.], The Terminal List: Dark Wolf – Season 1: Teaser [1 min.] The Terminal List: Dark Wolf – Season 1: Rules of Engagement [2 min.].

Summary: Before THE TERMINAL LIST, Navy SEAL Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) finds himself entangled in the black operations side of the CIA. The deeper Ben goes into the ‘gray’, the harder it will become to not give himself over to his darker impulses. Every man has two wolves inside him – light and dark – fighting for control. Which wolf will Ben Edwards feed?

List of Episodes

S1 E1 – “INHERENT RESOLVE”

26 August 2025

1 h 7 min

In 2015, Navy SEAL Chief Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) and Charlie Platoon wrap up their Mosul deployment, handing operations over to James Reece’s (Chris Pratt) Alpha Platoon. Before heading home, Ben and his team track an ISIS leader who targeted his ISF interpreter—only to discover the terrorist has powerful, unexpected connections.

S1 E2 – “THE AUDITION”

26 August 2025

55min

Al-Jabouri’s allies retaliate against Ben Edwards and Raife Hastings for their rogue raid, but a well-timed job offer from an old spymaster could solve all of Ben’s problems.

S1 E3 – “WHAT’S PAST IS PROLOGUE”

26 August 2025

56min

Haverford’s capture/kill of Danawi reveals a new lead—who was he meeting and why? Tracking his money, Ben and Raife team up with unexpected allies, forming a ‘sanction team’ that soon faces a far greater threat than anticipated.

S1 E4 – “THE SOUND OF THE GUNS”

2 September 2025

50min

As pressure builds to stop the Khalid Network’s delivery of Molnar’s bearings, Ben’s team begins to crack. In Geneva, Haverford’s Iranian asset struggles to juggle family, country, and a double life working with U.S. intelligence.

S1 E5 – “E & E”

9 September 2025

55min

Alone and hunted, Ben pursues his betrayer. Raife interrogates a Khalid Network captive, unleashing his own ‘dark wolf’ for answers. Meanwhile, Tal moves solo to advance Mossad’s true mission.

S1 E6 – “PAWNS & KINGS”

16 September 2025

57min

Ben rejoins the team, finding answers that defy belief. In the murky world of black ops, clarity is rare—something Raife refuses to accept, widening the rift between Lieutenant and Chief. Ben must embrace the gray to stop a war.

S1 E7 – “THE WOLF YOU FEED”

23 September 2025

57min

Three months after the airfield exchange, Ben lives off-grid in Germany’s Black Forest, ready to sever ties to his old life and avenge those lost in Haverford’s spy game.