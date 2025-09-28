Creepshow 2 Is Releasing In 4k/HDR In This Limited Edition

Creepshow 2 (1987) is releasing in 4k for the first time on Ultra HD Blu-ray Edition on September 30, 2025. The Limited Edition from Arrow Video presents Creepshow 2 restored from the original negatives and remastered on 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10.
The 4k release includes a Limited Edition booklet featuring the comic adaptation of the unfilmed Creepshow 2 segment “Pinfall” by artist Jason Mayoh, illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by festival programmer Michael Blyth, and reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Mike Saputo.
Creepshow 2 (1987) 4k UHD Limited Edition is priced $32.99 (List: $49.99) on Amazon.
Special Features
- Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films from the original negative
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original lossless mono, stereo and 5.1 DTS-HD MA surround audio options
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Audio commentary with director Michael Gornick
- Screenplay for a Sequel, an interview with screenwriter George A. Romero
- Tales from the Creep, an interview with actor and make-up artist Tom Savini
- Poncho’s Last Ride, an interview with actor Daniel Beer
- The Road to Dover, an interview with actor Tom Wright
- Nightmares in Foam Rubber, an archive featurette on the special effects of Creepshow 2, including interviews with FX artists Howard Berger and Greg Nicotero
- My Friend Rick, Howard Berger on his special effects mentor Rick Baker
- Behind-the-scenes footage
- Image gallery
- Trailers & TV spots
- Original screenplay galleries
- Creepshow 2: Pinfall, a Limited Edition booklet featuring the comic adaptation of the unfilmed Creepshow 2 segment “Pinfall” by artist Jason Mayoh
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by festival programmer Michael Blyth
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Mike Saputo