Creepshow 2 Is Releasing In 4k/HDR In This Limited Edition

Creepshow 2 (1987) Limited Edition Arrow Video Buy on Amazon

Creepshow 2 (1987) is releasing in 4k for the first time on Ultra HD Blu-ray Edition on September 30, 2025. The Limited Edition from Arrow Video presents Creepshow 2 restored from the original negatives and remastered on 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision/HDR10.

The 4k release includes a Limited Edition booklet featuring the comic adaptation of the unfilmed Creepshow 2 segment “Pinfall” by artist Jason Mayoh, illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by festival programmer Michael Blyth, and reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Mike Saputo.

Creepshow 2 (1987) 4k UHD Limited Edition is priced $32.99 (List: $49.99) on Amazon.

Creepshow 2 (1987) Limited Edition Arrow Video Buy on Amazon

Special Features