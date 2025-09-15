HomeNewsWhere Is 'The Girlfriend' Streaming?
Where Is ‘The Girlfriend’ Streaming?

The Girlfriend: Season One Prime Video
The Girlfriend Season One Stream/Download from Prime Video

The Girlfriend starring Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke is now streaming on Prime Video free with a membership. Best of all, the show streams in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR! The audio is provided in DTS-Master Audio 5.1.

All six episodes of The Girlfriend are available to stream or download, with each episode running between 45 and 52 minutes. The series was directed by Robin Wright and Andrea Harkin for Amazon Studios.

Summary: In this juicy psychological thriller, Laura (Robin Wright) has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her prized son, Daniel. But her perfect life unravels when Daniel brings home Cherry (Olivia Cooke), a girlfriend who changes everything. Laura’s convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective.

The Long Walk Is Up For Pre-order on 4k, Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital & DVD
