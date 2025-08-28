Home4k Blu-rayFive Nights at Freddy's Ultimate Collector's Edition Is Up For Pre-Order
Five Nights at Freddy's Ultimate Collector's Edition Is Up For Pre-Order

Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!

Universal Pictures’s Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) is releasing in an Ultimate Collector’s Edition on October 7, 2025. The Amazon Exclusive includes exclusive Five Night’s at Freddy’s licensed metal poster, numbered Certificate of Authenticity, and exclusive SteelBook that houses the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital copies of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Bonus features include Five Nights at Freddy’s: From Game to Big Screen, Killer Animatronics, and Five Nights in Three Dimensions.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Collector’s Limited Edition has an MSRP of $74.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Synopsis: The producers of M3GAN and The Black Phone bring the terrifying horror game phenomenon to life as a blood-chilling film. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of his little sister, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems. Mike’s nights at Freddy’s will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.




Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut Finally Gets A 4k Restoration With Dolby Vision HDR
