The Accountant 2 Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has revealed the release date, details, and package art for The Accountant 2 on disc and digital. The film was previously released June 5 on Prime Video which includes free streaming/downloading for Amazon Prime members.

On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, The Accountant 2 will arrive on August 12, 2025. The movie was released for digital purchase in July. Rental options are still pending.

Each Blu-ray edition from Warner Bros. Entertainment includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners.

The Accountant 2 is priced $32.98 (4k Blu-ray) and $30.99 (Blu-ray) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

Logline: Logline: Christian Wolff applies his brilliant mind and illegal methods to reconstruct the unsolved puzzle of a Treasury chief’s murder.

