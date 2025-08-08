Panasonic’s Best 4k Blu-ray Player Is $165 Off List Price

Panasonic DP-UB9000P 4k Blu-ray Player $935 Amazon | $935 Walmart | $1,099 Best Buy

Panasonic’s best 4k Blu-ray Disc player (and the best on the market) is on sale for $935 from Amazon and Walmart. That’s a $165 (15%) discount off the list price of $1,099! The DP-UB9000P 4k Blu-ray player rarely goes on sale and this price is even lower than last year’s Cyber Monday.

Why is the Panasonic UB9000 so much more expensive than its little sister the DP-UB820?

The DP-UB9000 is the current choice of home theater builders who want the highest quality components. The THX Certified reference-class player features an alumite-treated aluminum chassis compared to the UB820, and because of that construction has less vibration and is much quieter than its inferior, plastic competitors.

The UB9000 also features a 2nd-gen HCX (Hollywood Cinema Experience) processing engine with support for HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10/HDR10+, HLG) and immersive state-of-the-art audio formats (Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 7.1, DTS:X). What’s more, the player offers voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant.

The Panasonic UB9000 is #1 in our rankings of the best 4k Blu-ray players in 2025 and one that you won’t regret adding to your home theater system. See the current prices below with links to purchase. Keep in mind, those prices can change at any time.

Panasonic DP-UB9000 (MSRP: $1,099) | $935 Amazon | $935 Walmart

Is the Panasonic DP-UB9000 slightly out of your budget? Consider the Panasonic DP-UB820 with most of the features of the DP-UB9000. The player is currently priced between $397.99 and $429.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.