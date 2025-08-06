Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Has Been Remastered In 4k with HDR & Dolby Atmos

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2003) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2003) has been remastered in 4k and will release Sept. 23, 2025, on 4k Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The single-disc/digital editions are available in a Standard Edition and Limited Edition SteelBook.

On 4k Blu-ray Corpse Bride is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride on 4k Blu-ray/Digital is priced $29.95 (SteelBook) and $24.95 (Standard). Pre-order from Amazon or Walmart (both with Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Description: In a 19th-century village, Victor (Johnny Depp) is whisked to the underworld and wed to a mysterious Corpse Bride, while his true love, Victoria, waits above. In this stop-motion fantasy, Victor discovers the Land of the Dead is more vibrant than his strict life, but learns that nothing—not even death—can keep him from his one true love.



Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2003) Limited 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2003) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart