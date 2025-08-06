Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Has Been Remastered In 4k with HDR & Dolby Atmos

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2003) has been remastered in 4k and will release Sept. 23, 2025, on 4k Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The single-disc/digital editions are available in a Standard Edition and Limited Edition SteelBook.
On 4k Blu-ray Corpse Bride is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride on 4k Blu-ray/Digital is priced $29.95 (SteelBook) and $24.95 (Standard). Pre-order from Amazon or Walmart (both with Pre-order Price Guarantee).
Description: In a 19th-century village, Victor (Johnny Depp) is whisked to the underworld and wed to a mysterious Corpse Bride, while his true love, Victoria, waits above. In this stop-motion fantasy, Victor discovers the Land of the Dead is more vibrant than his strict life, but learns that nothing—not even death—can keep him from his one true love.