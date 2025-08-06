Home4k Blu-rayTim Burton's Corpse Bride Has Been Remastered In 4k with HDR &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Has Been Remastered In 4k with HDR & Dolby Atmos

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride 4k UHD
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2003) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2003) has been remastered in 4k and will release Sept. 23, 2025, on 4k Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The single-disc/digital editions are available in a Standard Edition and Limited Edition SteelBook.

On 4k Blu-ray Corpse Bride is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride on 4k Blu-ray/Digital is priced $29.95 (SteelBook) and $24.95 (Standard). Pre-order from Amazon or Walmart (both with Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Description: In a 19th-century village, Victor (Johnny Depp) is whisked to the underworld and wed to a mysterious Corpse Bride, while his true love, Victoria, waits above. In this stop-motion fantasy, Victor discovers the Land of the Dead is more vibrant than his strict life, but learns that nothing—not even death—can keep him from his one true love.

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2003) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2003) Limited 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride 4k UHD
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2003) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2003) 4k Blu-ray specs
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2003) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart

Previous article
American Pie Is Releasing In 4k – First Time In US
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
American Pie 4k SteelBook

American Pie Is Releasing In 4k – First Time In US

HD Report - 0
Sunset Boulevard (1950) 4k Blu-ray

Billy Wilder’s Sunset Boulevard (1950) Has Been Restored In 4k With...

HD Report - 0
Jurassic World Rebirth 4k Blu-ray Digital Collectors Edition case

Jurassic World Rebirth Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Streaming Digital...

HD Report - 0