American Pie Is Releasing In 4k – First Time In US

American Pie 4k SteelBook
American Pie (1999) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook

Universal Pictures’ American Pie (1999) has been restored in native 4k and remastered with Dolby Vision/HDR10 for release on September 30, 2025. The upgrade marks the first time the film has been made available in the US in 4k, either disc or digital.

The 2-disc/digital editions include legacy bonus material such as casting tapes, deleted scenes, poster concept, Tonic music video and live performance, feature commentary, American Reunion: A Look Inside, and more.

American Pie on 4k Blu-ray is available to order in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook and standard plastic case edition with slipcover, both with Blu-ray and Digital copies.

Bonus Content

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of American Pie (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features Dolby Vision and HDR10, 4x Sharper than Full HD
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Outtakes
  • American Pie Revealed: The Complete Story of All Three Comedies
  • Casting Tapes
  • Spotlight on Location
  • From the Set: Photographic Montage with Director and Producer Comments
  • Tonic “You Wanted More” Music Video
  • Tonic Live Performance
  • Poster Concepts
  • Feature Commentary with Director Paul Weitz, Producer Chris Weitz, Writer Adam Herz and Cast Members Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott and Eddie Kaye Thomas
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • American Reunion: A Look Inside
  • 100 Years of Universal: Unforgettable Characters

Description: You’ll never look at warm apple pie the same way again! American Pie takes a hysterical look at the goal of four “unlucky in love” high school friends who make the ultimate pact: lose their virginity by prom night. As they try to manipulate their way into the hearts of some of their classmates, their plans often backfire with hilarity. Follow the raging hormones of four teenage boys and their girls as they gear up for the most important night of their lives…the prom? Starring Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott, Alyson Hannigan, Mena Suvari, Chris Klein, Tara Reid, and Natasha Lyonne, with Jennifer Coolidge and Eugene Levy.

Logline: Four teenage boys enter a pact to lose their virginity by prom night.

American Pie 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition
American Pie (1999) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

