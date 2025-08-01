New Movies Streaming Free In 4k UHD On FandangoAtHome – Top Picks

FandangoAtHome has added some new titles to its library of movies that stream free with ads. And, our top 4 picks this month are all available in Digital 4k UHD! Among the new additions are Jurassic World Dominion, Violent Night, The Northman, and The Bad Guys. Coincidentally, all 4 movies were released in 2022. See the descriptions below with links to watch on FandangoAtHome.

New Movies Streaming Free In 4k UHD On FandangoAtHome August, 2025

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Two worlds collide as the epic saga that began with Jurassic Park comes full circle in Jurassic World Dominion. Four years after Isla Nublar’s destruction, dinosaurs roam the Earth again. Facing the cataclysmic consequences of a planet once again dominated by prehistoric predators, two generations of Jurassic heroes unite as doctors Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) return to join Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) for an incredible adventure that will determine the destiny of humans and dinosaurs once and for all. Watch

Violent Night (2022)

From the producers of Nobody and John Wick comes a bare-knuckle, coal-dark holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red. When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound taking everyone inside hostage, they are not prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus. David Harbour (Stranger Things) stars as St. Nick, delivering some serious season’s beatings to save the family and the spirit of Christmas. Watch

The Northman (2022)

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. Watch

The Bad Guys (2022)

After a lifetime of pulling legendary heists, five notorious bad guys–Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula–attempt their most challenging job yet…going good. Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys, an all-new animated feature film from DreamWorks Animation. Watch

Check out all the new titles this month on FandangoAtHome.