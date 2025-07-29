Home4k Blu-ray28 Years Later Is Now Available To Buy/Rent In Digital 4k UHD,...
28 Years Later Is Now Available To Buy/Rent In Digital 4k UHD, Discs Coming Soon

28 Years Later digital poster
28 Years Later Digital 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video

28 Years Later premiered in US theaters on June 20, 2025, and is now available to purchase or rent in digital formats including 4k UHD. The film is priced $24.99 to purchase or $19.99 to rent from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

Physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook (pictured below) will follow soon.

In Digital 4k UHD, 28 Years Later is presented in 2160p resolution with High Dynamic Range. Apple TV is utilizing the HDR10+ spec, which has become more common with titles hosted on the platform. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos.

Pre-orders

  • 28 Years Later 4k Blu-ray (List: $49.99) Amazon
  • 28 Years Later 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook (List: $44.99) Amazon
  • 28 Years Later Blu-ray (List: 40.99) Amazon
  • 28 Years Later DVD (List: 34.99) Amazon
  • 28 Years Later Digital 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video
28 Years Later 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
28 Years Later 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
28 Years Later digital poster
28 Years Later 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc Editions Buy on Amazon

Summary: A group of survivors of the rage virus live on a small island. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors.

