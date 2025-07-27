Spawn (1997) Has Been Restored In 4k (Director’s & Theatrical Cuts)

Spawn (1997) 4k UHD Director/Theatrical Cuts Buy on Amazon

New Line Cinema’s Spawn (1997) based on the Image Comics character has been restored in 4k from the original negatives and will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Arrow Video arrives on October 7, 2025, and includes both the Theatrical and Director’s Cuts of the film.

New interviews and audio commentary are included along with legacy bonus materials such as The Making of Spawn featurette, behind-the-scenes featurette, storyboard comparisons, interviews with filmmakers, and more.

The Limited Edition from Arrow includes a reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options, illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by John Torrani, plus a double-sided foldout poster featuring two original artwork options.

The Spawn Limited Edition 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray carries an MSRP of $49.99.

Bonus Materials

4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

4K restorations of both the Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut of the film from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films

Reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by John Torrani

Double-sided foldout poster featuring two original artwork options

Disc 1 – Director’s Cut 4k UHD

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio and lossless stereo audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary with comic book expert and podcast host Dave Baxter

Audio commentary with Todd McFarlane, Mark A.Z. Dippé, Clint Goldman, and Steve Williams (1998)

Hell’s Perfect Son, a brand new interview with actor Michael Jai White

Spawn Support, a brand new interview with actors Melinda Clarke and D.B. Sweeney

The Devil’s in the Details, a brand new interview with animatronic creature and special makeup effects artists Howard Berger and Greg Nicotero

The Devil’s Music, a brand new interview with music supervisor Happy Walters

Order Out of Chaos, a brand new interview with editor Michael Knue

Todd McFarlane: Chapter & Verse, an archival featurette from 1998 in which Spawn creator Todd McFarlane reflects on how the film adaptation stacks up against his original comic book vision

The Making of Spawn, archival behind-the-scenes featurette

Preview: Todd McFarlane’s Spawn – The Animated Movie

Theatrical trailer

Scene-to-storyboard comparisons

Original Todd McFarlane sketches

Spawn concept and sketch gallery

Disc 2 – Theatrical Cut 4k UHD

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio and lossless stereo audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing