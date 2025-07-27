Home4k Blu-raySpawn (1997) Has Been Restored In 4k (Director's & Theatrical Cuts)
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Spawn (1997) Has Been Restored In 4k (Director’s & Theatrical Cuts)

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Spawn (1997) 4k UHD Arrow
Spawn (1997) 4k UHD Director/Theatrical Cuts Buy on Amazon

New Line Cinema’s Spawn (1997) based on the Image Comics character has been restored in 4k from the original negatives and will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Arrow Video arrives on October 7, 2025, and includes both the Theatrical and Director’s Cuts of the film.

New interviews and audio commentary are included along with legacy bonus materials such as The Making of Spawn featurette, behind-the-scenes featurette, storyboard comparisons, interviews with filmmakers, and more.

The Limited Edition from Arrow includes a reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options, illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by John Torrani, plus a double-sided foldout poster featuring two original artwork options.

The Spawn Limited Edition 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray carries an MSRP of $49.99. Order on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Materials

  • 4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
  • 4K restorations of both the Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut of the film from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films
  • Reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options
  • Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by John Torrani
  • Double-sided foldout poster featuring two original artwork options

Disc 1 – Director’s Cut 4k UHD

  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio and lossless stereo audio options
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary with comic book expert and podcast host Dave Baxter
  • Audio commentary with Todd McFarlane, Mark A.Z. Dippé, Clint Goldman, and Steve Williams (1998)
  • Hell’s Perfect Son, a brand new interview with actor Michael Jai White
  • Spawn Support, a brand new interview with actors Melinda Clarke and D.B. Sweeney
  • The Devil’s in the Details, a brand new interview with animatronic creature and special makeup effects artists Howard Berger and Greg Nicotero
  • The Devil’s Music, a brand new interview with music supervisor Happy Walters
  • Order Out of Chaos, a brand new interview with editor Michael Knue
  • Todd McFarlane: Chapter & Verse, an archival featurette from 1998 in which Spawn creator Todd McFarlane reflects on how the film adaptation stacks up against his original comic book vision
  • The Making of Spawn, archival behind-the-scenes featurette
  • Preview: Todd McFarlane’s Spawn – The Animated Movie
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Scene-to-storyboard comparisons
  • Original Todd McFarlane sketches
  • Spawn concept and sketch gallery

Disc 2 – Theatrical Cut 4k UHD

  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio and lossless stereo audio options
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
Spawn (1997) 4k UHD Arrow
Spawn (1997) 4k UHD Director/Theatrical Cuts 2-disc Limited Edition Buy on Amazon
Previous article
The Jet Li Collection Features 5 Movies In 4k/HD Plus New Bonus Features
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Jet Li Collection 4k Blu-ray front

The Jet Li Collection Features 5 Movies In 4k/HD Plus New...

HD Report - 0
To Catch A Thief (1955) 4k/Digital SteelBook

Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘To Catch A Thief’ Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Celebrates...

HD Report - 0
Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 3 open

The 6-Movie Columbia Classics 4k UHD Collection Is On Sale $52%...

HD Report - 0