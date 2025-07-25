Home4k Blu-rayAlfred Hitchcock's 'To Catch A Thief' Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Celebrates Film's...
Alfred Hitchcock's 'To Catch A Thief' Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Celebrates Film's 70th Anniversary

To Catch A Thief 4k UHD SteelBook
Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch A Thief (1955) is releasing in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook with Digital Copy on July 29, 2025. The physical media/digital edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution celebrates the film’s 70th Anniversary this year!

On 4k Blu-ray, the To Catch A Thief is presented in widescreen at 3840 x 2160 resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and French.

The movie first premiered in 4k as part of the Paramount Presents series on October 15, 2024.

To Catch A Thief (1955) was one of Hitchcock’s early ventures into VistaVision and Technicolor, showcasing the French Riviera in lush, vibrant detail. Robert Burks won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography (Color), underlining the film’s visual achievement.

Description: Cary Grant plays John Robie, reformed jewel thief who was once known as “The Cat,” in this suspenseful Alfred Hitchcock classic thriller. Robie is suspected of a new rash of gem thefts in the luxury hotels of the French Riviera, and he must set out to clear himself. Meeting pampered heiress Frances (Grace Kelly), he sees a chance to bait the mysterious thief with her mother’s (Jessie Royce Landis) fabulous jewels. His plan backfires, however, but France, who believes him guilty, proves her love by helping him escape. In a spine-tingling climax, the real criminal is exposed.

Article updated. Original publish date June 2, 2025.

