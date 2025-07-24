Home4k Blu-rayThe 6-Movie Columbia Classics 4k UHD Collection Is On Sale $52% Off
The 6-Movie Columbia Classics 4k UHD Collection Is On Sale $52% Off

Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 3 open
The Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 3 is on sale for only $78.79 on Amazon! The sale represents a 52% discount off the original list price of $164.99 when first released in October, 2022.

The 14-disc boxed set includes 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital 4k presentations of It Happened One Night (1934), From Here to Eternity (1953), To Sir with Love (1967), The Last Picture Show (1971), Annie (1982), and As Good As It Gets (1997).

The collection features all six classic films in 4k resolution for the first time, with four titles offering audio in immersive Dolby Atmos. The limited edition set also includes an 80-page hardbound book on the history & impact of the films, and over 35 hours of new and archival special features.

Volume 3 is currently the least expensive of the five volumes already released. Volume 4 and Volume 5 are priced $136 and $123, respectively on Amazon. Prices subject to change.

Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Vol. 3 Contents

  • Limited edition gift set includes fully remastered 4K UHD disc debuts for IT HAPPENED ONE NIGHT, FROM HERE TO ETERNITY, TO SIR WITH LOVE, THE LAST PICTURE SHOW, ANNIE (1982) and AS GOOD AS IT GETS – the only way to get these movies on 4K UHD disc
  • Gift set includes an exclusive 80-page full-color collectible book with rare photos and insightful history of the included films
  • All six films presented with Dolby Vision HDR
  • FROM HERE TO ETERNITY, TO SIR WITH LOVE, ANNIE and AS GOOD AS IT GETS also include Dolby Atmos audio; all films include original theatrical audio mixes, as well
  • THE LAST PICTURE SHOW includes both the 1999 Definitive Director’s Cut and the original Theatrical version
  • Over 35 hours of special features: a mix of rare archival materials and exciting new content, plus rarely-seen early feature adaptations, sequels, remakes and/or TV adaptations of IT HAPPENED ONE NIGHT, FROM HERE TO ETERNITY, TO SIR WITH LOVE and ANNIE!
  • Also includes an extra disc featuring the full rare ~5-hour 1979 FROM HERE TO ETERNITY miniseries – exclusive to this set!

