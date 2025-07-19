Home4k Blu-rayUniversal's The Last Voyage of the Demeter Is Releasing In A Limited...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Universal’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter Is Releasing In A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Last Voyage Of The Demeter 4k SteelBook
The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Universal Pictures’ The Last Voyage of the Demeter has been repackaged in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Shout! Factory. The Amazon Exclusive ships on July 22, 2025, and features new artwork printed on collectible metal case.

The 4k discs of the The Last Voyage of the Demeter were previously released in February of this year, after only the HD (1080p) disc formats of the film were printed in 2023.

The 2-disc edition from Shout! Studios features new audio commentary with film critic Meagan Navarro, actor David Dastmalchian, and Director Andre Ovredal with Producer Bradley J. Fischer.

Other bonus material on the 2k Blu-ray disc features deleted scenes, alternate opeing, Evil Is Aboard, Dracula and The Digital Age featurette, and more.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter 4k Collector’s Edition is priced $44.98 exclusively on Amazon.

The Last Voyage Of The Demeter 4k SteelBook
The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

  • NEW 4K Presentation From The Original Elements
  • Presented In Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos, English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Meagan Navarro
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Actor David Dastmalchian
  • Audio Commentary With Director Andre Ovredal And Producer Bradley J. Fischer

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

  • NEW 4K Presentation From The Original Elements
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos, English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Meagan Navarro
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Actor David Dastmalchian
  • Audio Commentary With Director Andre Ovredal And Producer Bradley J. Fischer
  • NEW Interview With Folklorist & Author Dr. Karen Stollznow
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Alternate Opening
  • From The Pits Of Hell: Dracula Reimagined
  • Evil Is Aboard: The Making Of The Last Voyage Of The Demeter
  • Dracula And The Digital Age – Featurette

Synopsis: Based on a single chapter, the Captain’s Log, from Bram Stoker’s classic 1897 novel “Dracula”, the story is set aboard the Russian schooner Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo – 24 unmarked wooden crates – from Carpathia to London. The film will detail the strange events that befell the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a terrifying presence on board the ship. When it finally arrived near Whitby Harbour, it was derelict. There was no trace of the crew.

Previous article
Netflix Series Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray, + Limited SteelBooks
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Arcane League Of Legends- Season Two Limited Edition 4k Steelbook feature

Netflix Series Arcane League Of Legends: Season Two Is Releasing On...

HD Report - 0
Bewitched The Complete Series Blu-ray crop

Bewitched: The Complete Series Collects All 254 Episodes In High Definition...

HD Report - 0
new-blu-ray-4k-digital-july-15-2025.

How To Train Your Dragon, M3GAN 2.0, RoboCop 2 (4k) &...

HD Report - 0