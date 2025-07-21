Serenity Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary With A Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook

Home4k Blu-raySerenity Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary With A Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook
Serenity (2005) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook
Joss Whedon’s Serenity (2005) is celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a physical media release in a Limited Edition Steelbook on July 22, 2025. The 2-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray (BD-66), HD Blu-ray (BD-50), and a code to redeem a Digital Copy on Movies Anywhere.

On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Serenity is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution at a 2.35:1 aspect ratio with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range spec. The soundtrack is provided in DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are offered in multiple languages.

The Serenity 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $29.96 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • Alliance Database
  • Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Director Joss Whedon
  • Outtakes
  • Future History – The Story of Earth That Was
  • What’s In A Firefly
  • Re-Lighting The Firefly
  • Joss Whedon Introduction
  • Extended Scenes
  • Take A Walk On Serenity
  • A Filmmaker’s Journey
  • The Green Clan
  • Session 416
  • Feature Commentary with Writer / Director Joss Whedon & Cast Members Nathan Fillion, Adam Baldwin, Summer Glau and Ron Glass
Serenity (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook specs
Article updated. Original publish date June 12, 2025.

