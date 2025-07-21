Serenity Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary With A Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook

Serenity (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Joss Whedon’s Serenity (2005) is celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a physical media release in a Limited Edition Steelbook on July 22, 2025. The 2-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray (BD-66), HD Blu-ray (BD-50), and a code to redeem a Digital Copy on Movies Anywhere.

On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Serenity is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution at a 2.35:1 aspect ratio with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range spec. The soundtrack is provided in DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are offered in multiple languages.

The Serenity 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $29.96 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.

Special Features

Alliance Database

Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Director Joss Whedon

Outtakes

Future History – The Story of Earth That Was

What’s In A Firefly

Re-Lighting The Firefly

Joss Whedon Introduction

Extended Scenes

Take A Walk On Serenity

A Filmmaker’s Journey

The Green Clan

Session 416

Feature Commentary with Writer / Director Joss Whedon & Cast Members Nathan Fillion, Adam Baldwin, Summer Glau and Ron Glass

Article updated. Original publish date June 12, 2025.