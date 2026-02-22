Michael Crichton’s Westworld Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Michael Crichton’s Westworld (1973) starring Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin, and James Brolin has been restored and remastered in 4k. The single-disc 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition arrives on February 24, 2026 from Arrow Video.
On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. Audio is provided in the original restored lossless 4-channel stereo, 2.0 stereo, and 1.0 mono, as well as a remixed 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio surround track.
Westworld (1973) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $38.97 (List: $59.95) on Amazon.
Bonus Materials
- 4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- Brand new 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original restored lossless 4-channel stereo, 2.0 stereo, and 1.0 mono audio options
- Optional remixed 5.1 DTS-HD MA surround audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary by filmmaker and film historian Daniel Kremer
- Cowboy Dreams, a newly filmed conversation between actor Richard Benjamin and producer/screenwriter Larry Karaszewski
- At Home on the Range, a brand new video interview with actor James Brolin
- HollyWorld: Producing Westworld, a brand new video interview with producer Paul N. Lazarus III
- Sex, Death and Androids, a brand new appreciation of the film by author and film scholar Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
- On Location with Westworld, an archival behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film from 1973
- Beyond Westworld, the 48-minute pilot episode of the 1980 follow-up television series
- Theatrical trailer
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Arik Roper
- Collectors’ perfect bound booklet featuring new writing on the film by David Michael Brown, Priscilla Page, Paul Anthony Nelson, and Abbey Bender
- Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Arik Roper
- Six postcard-sized artcards
Summary: A robot malfunction creates havoc and terror for unsuspecting vacationers at a futuristic, adult-themed amusement park.