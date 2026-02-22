Home4k Blu-rayMichael Crichton's Westworld Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR
Michael Crichton's Westworld Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Westworld (1973) 4k Blu-ray Arrow Video
Michael Crichton’s Westworld (1973) starring Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin, and James Brolin has been restored and remastered in 4k. The single-disc 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition arrives on February 24, 2026 from Arrow Video.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. Audio is provided in the original restored lossless 4-channel stereo, 2.0 stereo, and 1.0 mono, as well as a remixed 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio surround track.

Westworld (1973) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $38.97 (List: $59.95) on Amazon.

Westworld (1973) 4k Blu-ray Arrow Video open
Bonus Materials

  • 4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
  • Brand new 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films
  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Original restored lossless 4-channel stereo, 2.0 stereo, and 1.0 mono audio options
  • Optional remixed 5.1 DTS-HD MA surround audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary by filmmaker and film historian Daniel Kremer
  • Cowboy Dreams, a newly filmed conversation between actor Richard Benjamin and producer/screenwriter Larry Karaszewski
  • At Home on the Range, a brand new video interview with actor James Brolin
  • HollyWorld: Producing Westworld, a brand new video interview with producer Paul N. Lazarus III
  • Sex, Death and Androids, a brand new appreciation of the film by author and film scholar Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
  • On Location with Westworld, an archival behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film from 1973
  • Beyond Westworld, the 48-minute pilot episode of the 1980 follow-up television series
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Image gallery
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Arik Roper
  • Collectors’ perfect bound booklet featuring new writing on the film by David Michael Brown, Priscilla Page, Paul Anthony Nelson, and Abbey Bender
  • Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Arik Roper
  • Six postcard-sized artcards

Summary: A robot malfunction creates havoc and terror for unsuspecting vacationers at a futuristic, adult-themed amusement park.

