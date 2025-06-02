Home4k Blu-rayDreamWorks' Madagascar Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Dolby...
DreamWorks’ Madagascar Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Dolby Atmos

Madagascar 2005 4k UHD
Madagascar (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

DreamWorks’ Madagascar (2005) has been remastered in 4k starring Ben Stiller and Chris Rock has been remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc edition arrives on July 22, 2025, and includes a Digital Code to redeem with Movies Anywhere partners.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Madagascar is presented in 2160p at a 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Bonus features include Penguins in a Christmas Caper, Mad Mishaps, Mee the Wild Cast, Behind the Craates, The Tech of Madagascar, Penguin Chat, Enchanted Island, Filmmaker’s Commentary, and more.

Madagascar (2005) on 4k Blu-ray with HD Blu-ray and Digital Copy has a list price of $27.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: Move it! Move it! for Madagascar from the studio that brought you Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon. When four pampered animals from New York’s Central Park Zoo accidentally find themselves shipwrecked on the exotic island of Madagascar, they discover it really IS a jungle out there! Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer and Jada Pinkett Smith headline an all-star cast of hilarious animals, including a quartet of mischievous penguins and legions of lemurs, led by the outrageous King Julien. Madagascar is a roaring good family film that you’ll go wild for again and again!

Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch A Thief Celebrates 70 Years With A Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook 
