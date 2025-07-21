Predator: Badlands Official Trailer Released From 20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios has released the first official trailer for Predator: Badlands premiering in the US on November 7, 2025. Directed and co-written by by Dan Trachtenberg Patrick Aison, the film stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi.

Summary: In the future on a remote planet, a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Logline: A young Predator outcast from his clan finds an unlikely ally on his journey in search of the ultimate adversary.