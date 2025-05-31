A Working Man Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & Streaming Digital

A Working Man (2025) starring Jason Statham © Amazon MGM Studios

David Ayers’ A Working Man (2025) starring Jason Statham is coming soon to home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The film was first released for purchase in Digital on April 15, 2025. Physical media formats will arrive on June 10, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, A Working Man is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack on both 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 Subtitles are offered in English SDH and Spanish.

A Working Man is priced $27.95 (4k Blu-ray), $22.95 (Blu-ray), $17.95 (DVD), and $19.99 (Digital) on Amazon.

Logline: Levon Cade left his profession behind to work construction and be a good dad to his daughter. But when a local girl vanishes, he’s asked to return to the skills that made him a mythic figure in the shadowy world of counter-terrorism.