Home4k Blu-rayA Working Man Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & Streaming Digital
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

A Working Man Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & Streaming Digital

HD Report
By HD Report
0
A Working Man (2025) starring Jason Statham
A Working Man (2025) starring Jason Statham © Amazon MGM Studios

David Ayers’ A Working Man (2025) starring Jason Statham is coming soon to home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The film was first released for purchase in Digital on April 15, 2025. Physical media formats will arrive on June 10, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, A Working Man is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack on both 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 Subtitles are offered in English SDH and Spanish.

A Working Man is priced $27.95 (4k Blu-ray), $22.95 (Blu-ray), $17.95 (DVD), and $19.99 (Digital) on Amazon.

4k Blu-ray

A Working Man (2025) 4k Blu-ray
A Working Man (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
A Working Man (2025) 4k Blu-ray specs
A Working Man (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray

A Working Man (2025) Blu-ray
A Working Man (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
A Working Man (2025) Blu-ray specs
A Working Man (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

DVD

A Working Man (2025) DVD
A Working Man (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon

Digital

A Working Man (2025) poster

A Working Man (2025) Prime Video

Logline: Levon Cade left his profession behind to work construction and be a good dad to his daughter. But when a local girl vanishes, he’s asked to return to the skills that made him a mythic figure in the shadowy world of counter-terrorism.

Previous article
Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series Compiles 12 Seasons, 4 Movies, Plus Bonus Material
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series Blu-ray

Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series Compiles 12 Seasons, 4 Movies,...

HD Report - 1
Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy Is Releasing In A Limited Edition 4k/Digital SteelBook...

HD Report - 0
Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition SteelBook open

The Jurassic Park Trilogy In Limited Edition SteelBook Presents All Films...

HD Report - 0