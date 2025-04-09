Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse Is Available On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Lighthouse (2019) Blu-ray/Digital Order from Amazon

The Lighthouse (2019) directed by Robert Eggers (Nosferatu, The Northman) is available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD. The horror/fantasy film stars Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as nineteenth-century lighthouse keepers stranded during a violent storm.

On Blu-ray, The Lighthouse is presented in black and white at 1080p (Full HD) resolution at a 1.19:1 “Pillar Box” aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and Spanish.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision HDR. The aspect ratio is 1.19:1. And, the soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH and Spanish.

Bonus features on the Blu-ray edition include “The Lighthouse: A Dark & Stormy Tale” featurette, audio Commentary with co-writer and director Robert Eggers, and deleted scenes. A Digital Copy is also included.

The Lighthouse is priced $16.10 on Blu-ray, $11.99 on DVD, $3.99 to rent in Digital HD, and $14.99 to purchase in Digital HD from Amazon.

The 4k Blu-ray exclusive Limited Edition from A24 has been sold out. However, a region-free 4k Blu-ray import is available from Amazon.

The Lighthouse (2019) 4k UHD Region-Free Import Buy on Amazon

The Lighthouse (2019) DVD Buy on Amazon