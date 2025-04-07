Home4k Blu-rayDeal Alert: Star Wars The Mandalorian Season 3 Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Deal Alert: Star Wars The Mandalorian Season 3 Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

The Manalorian Season 3 4k SteelBook open
The Mandalorian – The Complete Third Season Limited Edition Collectible 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Complete Third Season on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging is now priced at only $39.36 from both Amazon and Walmart (List: $49.96). The Limited Edition Collectible SteelBook features unique artwork from artist Attila Szarka, along with collector’s cards and new bonus features not available in digital formats. 

The Mandalorian – The Complete Third Season Limited Edition Collectible 4k SteelBook packages all eight episodes of the third season on two Ultra HD Blu-ray (BD-100) discs.

On 4k Blu-ray, each episode is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Dolby Vision has not previously been available on Disney+ physical media releases as well as Disney-produced feature films.

Bonus Features

  • Honoring the Magistrate: A Tribute to Carl Weathers — Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga.
  • Galactic Legacy: The Creatures and Droids of The Mandalorian — Discover the secrets of Season Three’s memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life.
  • Forging the Covert: Part Three — Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and the filmmakers explore the expanding world of Season Three’s Mandalorian warriors.
The Mandalorian - Season 3 4k SteelBook angle
The Mandalorian – The Complete Third Season Limited Edition 2-Disc 4k Blu-ray Collectible SteelBook Available at Amazon and Walmart
