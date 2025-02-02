Home4kThe Wild Robot Is Now Streaming On Peacock (4k/Dolby Vision/Atmos)
4kDigital HDDigital UHDNewsPeacock

The Wild Robot Is Now Streaming On Peacock (4k/Dolby Vision/Atmos)

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Wild Robot movie still 2
The Wild Robot available on 4k Blu-ray (Amazon, Walmart), Digital (Prime Video), & Streaming on Peacock

DreamWorks’ 3x Oscar-nominated animated feature The Wild Robot is now streaming exclusively on Peacock. And, the film is available in high-quality 4k resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus features with the movie on Peacock include “how to” drawing sessions for Roz, Baby Brightbill, Fink, and Pinktail, as well as “Roz’s Eco To-Do List.”

The film was first released for purchase in digital formats on October 15, 2024 followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on December 3, 2024. We ranked The Wild Robot in our Top 10 Best 4k Blu-ray Releases of the year for its stunning color, sharpness, and immsersive soundtrack.

The Wild Robot premiered in theaters in 2024 and has been nominated for 3 Academy Awards including Best Animated Feature Film, Best Sound, and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score). The movie was directed by Chris Sanders and written by Sanders and Peter Brown.

Other new movies now streaming on Peacock include Speak No Evil, Conclave, and Twisters. Become a Peacock subscriber for as low as $7.99 (per mo.) or $79.99 (yr).

The Wild Robot Collectors Edition 4k Blu-ray
The Wild Robot (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Amazon | Walmart

Previous article
Ridley Scott’s ‘Thelma & Louise’ Reviewed On 4k Blu-ray
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Stream Star Trek: Section 131

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Thelma & Louise 4k Blu-ray-The Criterion Collection crop

Ridley Scott’s ‘Thelma & Louise’ Reviewed On 4k Blu-ray

HD Report - 0
Star Trek- The Original 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray open

Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection Is Only $24 (Includes 4k...

DealFinder - 0
Wicked 4k Blu-ray

Wicked Collectible & Exclusive 4k Blu-ray Editions SOLD OUT

HD Report - 0