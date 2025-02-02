The Wild Robot Is Now Streaming On Peacock (4k/Dolby Vision/Atmos)

The Wild Robot available on 4k Blu-ray (Amazon, Walmart), Digital (Prime Video), & Streaming on Peacock

DreamWorks’ 3x Oscar-nominated animated feature The Wild Robot is now streaming exclusively on Peacock. And, the film is available in high-quality 4k resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus features with the movie on Peacock include “how to” drawing sessions for Roz, Baby Brightbill, Fink, and Pinktail, as well as “Roz’s Eco To-Do List.”

The film was first released for purchase in digital formats on October 15, 2024 followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on December 3, 2024. We ranked The Wild Robot in our Top 10 Best 4k Blu-ray Releases of the year for its stunning color, sharpness, and immsersive soundtrack.

The Wild Robot premiered in theaters in 2024 and has been nominated for 3 Academy Awards including Best Animated Feature Film, Best Sound, and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score). The movie was directed by Chris Sanders and written by Sanders and Peter Brown.

Other new movies now streaming on Peacock include Speak No Evil, Conclave, and Twisters. Become a Peacock subscriber for as low as $7.99 (per mo.) or $79.99 (yr).