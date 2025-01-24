Superman & Lois: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

Superman & Lois: The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon | Walmart

Superman & Lois: The Complete Series is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on April 1, 2025, four months after the season finale of Season 4 last December.

Superman & Lois: The Complete Series consists of 4 seasons and 53 episodes that ran aired from 2021 to 2024 on The CW. The show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent AKA Superman, along with Elizabeth Tulloch as the journalist Lois Lane. The show was created by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing based on characters appearing in DC Comics.

On Blu-ray, episodes of Superman & Lois are presented in 1080p resolution at 2.20:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Superman & Lois: The Complete Series is available for pre-order. As of this article’s posting date, the collection is priced $98.73 at Amazon and $74.95 Walmart (via GRUV). Prices subject to change. Both retailers offer a Pre-order Price Guarantee.

Superman & Lois: The Complete Series arrives day and date with Superman & Lois: The Fourth and Final Season also from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Description: After years of facing supervillains, monsters, and alien invaders, the Man of Steel and famous journalist Lois Lane return to the idyllic town of Smallville to raise their teenage sons.

