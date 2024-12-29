Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Is Up For Pre-order on 4k/Blu-ray, Digital & DVD 

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k SteelBook (artwork TBD) Amazon | Walmart

Paramount Pictures’ Sonic The Hedgehog 3 premiered in US theaters on Dec. 10, 2024 and will soon be available for purchase on disc and digital.

The film can be pre-ordered on 4k Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. For those looking for a Blu-ray edition, Paramount is including an HD presentation in the 4k Blu-ray combos, as each Ultra HD Blu-ray combo includes a 4k disc, HD disc, and Digital Code.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is priced $24.99 (DVD), $34.99 (4k Blu-ray), $43.49 (4k SteelBook), and $24.99 (Digital). Pre-order on Amazon or Walmart.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) Digital Buy/Rent Amazon

Logline: Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.