Black Friday Best Deals On 4k HDR TVs @ Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday week is usually the best time to snag a deal on anything from home security systems to kitchen appliances, and TVs are no exception. If you’re looking to replace, upgrade, or buy a new 4k TV here are a few of the best deals we found from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart on top TV brands including LG, Samsung, and Sony.

Sony 75″ X77L 4K HDR LED Google TV with S100F 2.0ch Soundbar

Sony 75″ Inch” X77L 4K HDR LED Google TV with S100F 2.0ch Soundbar Buy on Amazon

This is a great deal on a Sony 75″ 4k TV with a soundbar for only $798 . The bundle that includes the Sony X77K with S100F 2.0 soundbar typically costs $1,066, making this Black Friday deal a 25% discount for a limited time at Amazon.

LG 65″ Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV LG 65″ Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV Buy at Amazon The 2024 model LG 65″ Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV with Alexa Built-in is only $1,496 during Black Friday at Amazon. The 4k TV (Model OLED65C4PUA) is list priced $2,699, making this a huge 45% discount for a limited time!

Sony 75” BRAVIA XR X93L 4K Mini LED HDR Smart Google TV XR75X93L

Sony 75″ BRAVIA XR X93L 4K Mini LED HDR Smart Google TV XR75X93L Buy at Walmart

The Sony 75” BRAVIA XR X93L 4K Mini LED HDR Smart Google TV XR75X93L (2023 Model) is on sale for only $1,598 during Black Friday. The model is list priced $2,498, making it a huge $900 savings at Walmart for a limited time.

Samsung – 77” Class S84D Series 4K OLED Smart Tizen TV

Samsung – 77” Class S84D Series 4K OLED Smart Tizen TV Purchase at Best Buy

The 77″ Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED Smart Tizen TV is on sale for only $1,599 during Black Friday until Saturday, Nov. 30 at Best Buy. The TV was priced $3,299, making this a whopping $1,700 discount on a high-quality TV from Samsung.