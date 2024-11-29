Home4kBlack Friday Best Deals On 4k HDR TVs @ Amazon, Best Buy,...
Black Friday Best Deals On 4k HDR TVs @ Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday week is usually the best time to snag a deal on anything from home security systems to kitchen appliances, and TVs are no exception. If you’re looking to replace, upgrade, or buy a new 4k TV here are a few of the best deals we found from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart on top TV brands including LG, Samsung, and Sony.

Sony 75″ X77L 4K HDR LED Google TV with S100F 2.0ch Soundbar

Sony 75 Inch X77L 4K HDR LED Google TV with S100F 2.0ch Soundbar
Sony 75″ Inch” X77L 4K HDR LED Google TV with S100F 2.0ch Soundbar Buy on Amazon

This is a great deal on a Sony 75″ 4k TV with a soundbar for only $798. The bundle that includes the Sony X77K with S100F 2.0 soundbar typically costs $1,066, making this Black Friday deal a 25% discount for a limited time at Amazon.

LG 65″ Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV

LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV 4K
LG 65″ Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV Buy at Amazon

The 2024 model LG 65″ Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV with Alexa Built-in is only $1,496 during Black Friday at Amazon. The 4k TV (Model OLED65C4PUA) is list priced $2,699, making this a huge 45% discount for a limited time!

Sony 75” BRAVIA XR X93L 4K Mini LED HDR Smart Google TV XR75X93L

Sony 75 BRAVIA XR X93L 4K Mini LED HDR Smart Google TV XR75X93L
Sony 75″ BRAVIA XR X93L 4K Mini LED HDR Smart Google TV XR75X93L Buy at Walmart

The Sony 75” BRAVIA XR X93L 4K Mini LED HDR Smart Google TV XR75X93L (2023 Model) is on sale for only $1,598 during Black Friday. The model is list priced $2,498, making it a huge $900 savings at Walmart for a limited time.

Samsung – 77” Class S84D Series 4K OLED Smart Tizen TV

Samsung - 77 Class S84D Series 4K OLED Smart Tizen TV
Samsung – 77” Class S84D Series 4K OLED Smart Tizen TV Purchase at Best Buy

The 77″ Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED Smart Tizen TV is on sale for only $1,599 during Black Friday until Saturday, Nov. 30 at Best Buy. The TV was priced $3,299, making this a whopping $1,700 discount on a high-quality TV from Samsung.

LG C3 Series 65″ Class OLED evo 4K TV for Gaming

LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K TV for Gaming
LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K TV Buy at Amazon

The LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered is on sale for only $1,196 during Black Friday. That’s a 20% discount off the list price of $1,499! See more details on the OLED65C3PUA (2023 model) plus other models at Amazon.

