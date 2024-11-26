Black Friday 4k Blu-ray Player Panasonic Deals

Sony UBP-X700M 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Player Buy on Amazon

Black Friday is often the time to get the best deals on electronics and other items that usually just seem to expensive. One thing to splurge on, if you’ve got a home theater and Ultra HD TV, is a 4k Blu-ray player to get the best quality video at home.

Right now, the Sony UBP-X700M 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray player is priced only $158. That’s 39% off the list price of $259.99! The Sony UBP-X700M plays 4k Blu-rays, 3D Blu-rays, HD (1080p) Blu-rays, and DVDs, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats. Jump over to Amazon for more details.

We rank the Sony UBP-X700M fifth in our list of The Best 4k Blu-ray players of 2024 just behind the LG UBK90 and Sony UBP-X800M2.

Amazon has also discounted the more expensive and larger rack-model Sony UBP-X800M2 with Bluetooth connectivity (so you can play music through a connected mobile device or use wireless Bluetooth headphones) for $228. That’s savings of 31% off the current list price of $329. Visit Amazon for more details.