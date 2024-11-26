‘Conclave’ Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Conclave (2024) Blu-ray Disc Buy on Amazon

Edward Berger’s “Conclave” released in theaters and will soon be available for viewing at home on disc and digital. The film arrives for digital purchase or rental on November 26, followed by Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Dec. 17, 2024.

On Blu-ray Disc, “Concave” is presented in 1080p with Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. In digital format, the film is available in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

“Conclave” is priced $30.99 for the Blu-ray, $17.95 for the DVD, and $24.99 to purchase in Digital. Rental options are available for $19.99.

Description: Conclave follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events–selecting a new pope. The Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world, locked together in the Vatican halls. Tasked with running this covert process, Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The Church. Also starring Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini and directed by Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front).