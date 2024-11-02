Warner Bros. Slates 4k Restorations Of Six Films In Archive Collection

Warner Bros. has restored six films in 4k from the Warner Archive Collection for release on Blu-ray Disc on December 17, 2024.

The newly-restored films include A Night Full of Rain (1978), Black Eye (1974), Mr. Lucky (1943), Nora Prentiss (1947), The Spanish Main (1945), and The Tall Target (1951) all on 2k Blu-ray Disc on Dec. 17.

A Night Full of Rain (1978) Description: Lizzy (Candice Bergen), a liberated American photographer, falls for narrow-minded journalist Paolo (Giancarlo Giannini). Then finds she can’t live with him or without him. Bergen (Murphy Brown) and Giannini (Seven Beauties) take both comic and fierce battle stations in this colorful excursion into the male/female combat zone. So what if the world, as we learn from the TV in Lizzy and Paolo’s luxurious apartment, is crashing around their ears; this is WAR! Writer/director Lina Wertmuller relied on spontaneity and improvisation in making… A Night Full of Rain, her first film in English. Giannini, star of Wertmuller’s groundbreaking Swept Away and Seven Beauties, was familiar with the technique, Bergen wasn’t. But it worked splendidly. Bergen gives one of the warmest and most characterful performances of her career, the Los Angeles Times hailed. When it rains, this film’s two stars pour it on! Special Features and Technical Specs: NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

Original trailer

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature STREET DATE: DECEMBER 17.

Black Eye (1974)

Description: Since he gave up his police badge, Shep Stone’s tried to make a go of it as a Private Investigator. A snoop job here, a shakedown there; work hasn’t exactly poured into the rundown bar where he occupies a stool keeping office hours. But one night, Stone walks into his apartment – and into a room where a murder victim is still warm….and the killer is lying in wait for Stone. Fred Williamson (From Dusk till Dawn) plays Stone, whose search for a murder weapon spins into a spider’s web of suspense linking a religious cult, a porno ring, a missing person and a notorious drug underground. Labeled “The Hammer” because of his gridiron style, the former pro-football star attacks the role of Stone with the same hard-hitting driving style. From a high-rent high-rise to a dilapidated amusement park, from alleyways to the beach, Stone sorts out clues, sidesteps increasing numbers of corpses and shows tough guys what tough is all about. He gets a couple of C-notes in advance for his trouble. He dishes out much more in excitement.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

Original theatrical trailer

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

STREET DATE: DECEMBER 17.

Mr. Lucky (1943) Description: Cary Grant is a sophisticated scoundrel in this entertaining tale of a gambling ship owner and his shifty attempts to raise money…while he avoids the draft. Planning to flee to South America with the proceeds from a charity ball for War Relief, Inc., Joe Adams (Cary Grant) discovers that his double-cross is double-crossed again by a former partner. Then to make matters worse, Joe realizes that his love for the socialite fundraiser Dorothy Bryant (Laraine Day) impedes his larcenous motives. Heroics prevail as Joe recovers the loot, and makes a daring voyage to deliver medical supplies for Europe. Once again proving that even as a scoundrel, Cary Grant is the epitome of class. Special Features and Technical Specs: NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

Lux Radio Theater broadcast with Cary Grant and Laraine Day (10/18/1943)

Screen Director’s Playhouse broadcast with Cary Grant and H.C. Potter (1/20/1950)

Original Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature STREET DATE: DECEMBER 17.

Nora Prentiss (1947) Description: A respected doctor (Kent Smith) fakes his death, deserts his family, throws away his career and drive himself to the edge of madness – all for the love of saloon singer Nora Prentiss (Ann Sheridan). From the opening shot of a media circus engulfing a handcuffed mystery man to the final scene of a scarred face peering from a cell window, Nora Prentiss ensnares viewers in its atmospheric world of sex, violence, shady motives, seedy nightclubs, and claustrophobic lensing by master cinematographer James Wong Howe (Hud, Body and Soul) that makes the camera a vital character in the drama. A harrowing twist ending adds another layer of shadow to this smoky, moody, totally absorbing film noir. Special Features and Technical Specs: NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

Classic Warner Bros. cartoon “THE BIG SNOOZE”

Classic Warner Bros. short “SO YOU THINK YOU’RE A NERVOUS WRECK”

Original Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature STREET DATE: DECEMBER 17.

The Spanish Main (1945)

Description: One name strikes fear among Spanish ship captains plying the coastal Caribbean waters of the Spanish Main. Barracuda, the notorious scourge of the seas. Yet it was not always so. In this lavish swashbuckler, Casablanca’s Paul Henried stars in a change of pace role as Capt. Laurent Van Horn, a Dutch trader in the Caribbean who is wrongly imprisoned by the Spanish governor (Walter Slezak) and sentenced to hang for trespassing. But Van Horn stages a breakout with other unjustly incarcerated prisoners, resurfacing as the rakish Barracuda to command the pirate waterways, rescue fair Francesca (the lovely Maureen O’Hara, who also sailed celluloid oceans in The Black Swan and Sinbad the Sailor) from marriage to the governor and avenge the wrongs done to him. The first RKO production to be filmed in gorgeous Technicolor®, it received a 1945 Oscar® nomination for Best Color Cinematography. Directed by stylish flair by the great Frank Borzage, The Spanish Main is prime entertainment for audiences of all ages.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

Classic Technicolor short subject MOVIELAND MAGIC

Classic Cartoons: BUCCANEER BUNNY CAPTAIN HAREBLOWER

Original Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

STREET DATE: DECEMBER 17.

The Tall Target Description: Former police officer John Kennedy doesn’t have a ticket, but he’s determined to stay aboard the overnight train rolling from New York to Washington, D.C. He’s convinced that someone – or someones – among the passengers intends to kill newly-elected President Abraham Lincoln when the train stops in Baltimore. The true-life “Baltimore Plot” provides the inspiration for this M-G-M thriller directed with film noir overtones by auteur Anthony Mann. Under his distinctive direction, The Tall Target possesses a real feel for the powder-keg political atmosphere of 1861. Dick Powell (Murder, My Sweet) portrays Kennedy with appropriate grit, sifting through layers of duplicity and confronting escalating dangers as the Night Express rumples towards destination… Special Features and Technical Specs: NEW4K RESTORATION FROM PRESERVATION ELEMENTS

March 6, 1949 radio broadcast of “MR. PRESIDENT” starring Edward Arnold

Classic M-G-M cartoons: JERRY’S COUSIN SLICKED-UP PUP

Original Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature STREET DATE: DECEMBER 17.

