Deal Alert: 42% Off Denon 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos / DTS:X A/V Receiver #PrimeBigDeal Find

Denon AVR-S760H 7.2 Channel Audio Video Receiver Buy on Amazon

Here’s a great deal on an audio/video receiver that you won’t find every day. The Denon AVR-S760H 7.2 channel 75W (2021 model) receiver is on sale for only $349.99 during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal sale!

That’s a 42% discount off the list price of $599. The Denon AVR-S760H supports Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, 8k upscaling, Amazon Alexa Voice Control, built-in HEOS, lag-free gaming features, and more!

Jump over to Amazon to get more details on the Denon AVR-s760HD audio/video receiver.

Product Features

NEW 8K READY 7.2 CHANNEL AVR – Upgrade your home entertainment with the high-performance AVR-S760H that lets you build the best 4K home theater and supports 8K video & latest 3D audio formats like Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X

ADVANCED HDMI VIDEO SECTION WITH 8K UPSCALING – Features 3 dedicated 8K inputs that support 8K/60Hz or 4K/120Hz video pass-through. All HDMI inputs support 4:4:4 Pure Color Sub Sampling, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision & HLG for exceptional color and clarity

SEAMLESS, LAG-FREE GAMING EXPERIENCE – Enjoy Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Quick Frame Transport (QFT), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which reduces lag and frame tearing for a smoother gameplay with stunning visuals and hi-resolution sound effects

EXTEND THE REACH OF YOUR MUSIC to any room in the house via Wi-Fi, Airplay or Bluetooth with HEOS MULTI-ROOM WIRELESS SPEAKERS – No Command Center or extra hardware required. Get Hi-Fi sound around your home with Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, Deezer & more

FULL VOICE CONTROL COMPATIBILITY WITH ALEXA & OTHER MAJOR VOICE AGENTS lets you sit back and enjoy music without having to reach out for the remote Adjust the volume, change the track, or switch the inputs absolutely hands-free