Home4kGet This 85" Sony 4k HDR Smart TV For Only $998 During...
4k4k TVDealsNews

Get This 85″ Sony 4k HDR Smart TV For Only $998 During Prime’s Big Deal

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series- LED Smart Google TV KD85X77L
Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series (#KD85X77L) LED Smart Google TV Buy on Amazon

Here’s a killer deal on a Sony 4k HDR Smart TV that you won’t find every day. The latest model X77L Series Google TV (KD85X77L) is only $998 right now during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal. That’s a 33% discount off the list price of $1,498 and the lowest we’ve ever seen this model!

The Sony KD85X77L X77L Series 4k TV features support for HDR, Apple Airplay, upscaling, X-Reality PRO, Motionflow XR, PlayStation 5 exclusive features, and more. Plus, get free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal while it lasts during Prime Big Deal.

Product Features

  • POWERFUL TV PROCESSING– The 4K Processor X1 delivers a lifelike picture that is full of rich colors and sharp details. 
  • ENHANCED COLOR AND FINE DETAILS– See natural and precise picture quality with a wide array of colors and dynamic contrast. 
  • PREMIUM SMART TV – Get access to all your favorite streaming apps in one place with Google TV, and simply use your voice to search and ask questions with Google Assistant. Supports Apple AirPlay. 
  • EXCLUSIVE FEATURES FOR PLAYSTATION 5 – Take your gaming to the next level with exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5 console. 
  • INTELLIGENT MOTION HANDLING– See blur-free picture quality in fast-moving sports and action-packed movies powered by Motionflow XR. 
  • UPSCALE ALL YOUR CONTENT– Bring back lost texture and detail and see all your content upscaled to near-4K resolution with 4K XR-Reality PRO. 
  • WORKS WITH ALEXA – Through an Alexa enabled device, ask Alexa to change channels, adjust volume, and turn your TV on/off.

See more deals on Amazon’s Prime Big Deal sale.

Previous article
The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection 4k UHD Blu-ray Set Is 59% Off!
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Matrix The 4-Film Déjà vu Collection 4k UHD

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection 4k UHD Blu-ray Set Is...

DealFinder - 0
Star Trek- The Picard Legacy Collection open

Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection 54-Disc Set On Sale 43%...

DealFinder - 0
The Walking Dead- Daryl Dixon - Season Two - The Book of Carol poster crop

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 2 – The Book...

Jeff Chabot - 0