It Ends with Us Release Dates On Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

It Ends With Us (2024) Buy/Rent on Amazon

It Ends with Us (2024) starring Blake Lively released in US theaters on August 9th, 2024, and will soon be available for viewing at home on disc and digital.

The film first arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos on September 24th, 2024, followed by Blu-ray Disc and DVD (estimated mid-October, 2024).

Pre-orders of It Ends with Us are priced $24.99 (Digital), $24.99 (Blu-ray), and $24.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

It Ends With Us Blu-ray (Artwork pending) Buy on Amazon

Logline: When a woman’s first love suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with a charming, but abusive neurosurgeon is upended and she realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.