Sony 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player On Sale For 25% Off

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-Ray Disc Player Buy on Amazon

Sony’s X800M2 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc player is on sale for only $248 with free delivery from Amazon. That’s a 25% savings off the listed price of $329.99! We did a hands-on review of the X800M2 and found the player to have excellent value for the price with support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, DSEE HX audio, and Bluetooth listening on headphones. As far as build, it’s a heavy duty unit (compared to other Blu-ray players) and standard 19″ width for typical home theater rack systems. We rank the Sony X800M2 among the best 4k Blu-ray players in 2024.

Product Features

Bring the theater home: See the unrivaled visual clarity and detail of 4K UHD Blu-ray while watching your favorite content from the comfort of home

Smart Functionality: With fast, stable built-in Wi-Fi, you can wirelessly access your favorite streaming apps and services including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime & various others.

Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for incredible viewing detail and accuracy and DSEE HX

Hear more detail with high-resolution audio, Dolby Atmos and DSEE HX

Anti-vibration construction for clearer sound

Play almost any Disc and file format

Stunning picture with 4K upscaling up to 60p

In the box: instructions manual, remote control (rmt-vb310u), batteries (Type AAA x 2), customer registration card, card

See the unrivalled visual clarity of 4K UHD Blu-ray

Get more details on Amazon.

See our ranking of The Best 4k Blu-ray players in 2024 for more brands and models.