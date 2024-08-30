HomeHardware4k Blu-ray playerSony 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player On Sale For 25% Off
Sony 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player On Sale For 25% Off

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-Ray Disc Player
Sony’s X800M2 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc player is on sale for only $248 with free delivery from Amazon. That’s a 25% savings off the listed price of $329.99! We did a hands-on review of the X800M2 and found the player to have excellent value for the price with support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, DSEE HX audio, and Bluetooth listening on headphones. As far as build, it’s a heavy duty unit (compared to other Blu-ray players) and standard 19″ width for typical home theater rack systems. We rank the Sony X800M2 among the best 4k Blu-ray players in 2024.

Product Features

  • Bring the theater home: See the unrivaled visual clarity and detail of 4K UHD Blu-ray while watching your favorite content from the comfort of home
  • Smart Functionality: With fast, stable built-in Wi-Fi, you can wirelessly access your favorite streaming apps and services including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime & various others.
  • Features Dolby Vision and HDR10 for incredible viewing detail and accuracy and DSEE HX
  • Hear more detail with high-resolution audio, Dolby Atmos and DSEE HX
  • Anti-vibration construction for clearer sound
  • Play almost any Disc and file format
  • Stunning picture with 4K upscaling up to 60p
  • In the box: instructions manual, remote control (rmt-vb310u), batteries (Type AAA x 2), customer registration card, card
  • See the unrivalled visual clarity of 4K UHD Blu-ray
See our ranking of The Best 4k Blu-ray players in 2024 for more brands and models.

Seven Samurai Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This 3-Disc Special Edition
