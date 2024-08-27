HomeAppleLimited Deals On Apple MacBook Air 13″ & 15" 2024 Laptops
Limited Deals On Apple MacBook Air 13″ & 15″ 2024 Laptops

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13.6″ M3 Chip Buy on Amazon

Want a great “Back to School” deal on a new 2024 MacBook Air? For a limited time, Amazon is selling the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch laptop with an M3 processing chip for only $849.98. That’s 23% off the list price of $1,099 and a better deal than you can even find from Apple! The model features 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life. The MacBook Air 13″ is available in Midnight (shown above), Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight finishes. See on Amazon

MacBook Air 15″ Screen

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15.3″ M3 Chip Buy on Amazon

Need a bigger screen? Amazon is also selling the 15.3-inch model MacBook Air for only $1,049.98. That’s a 17% savings off the list price of $1,299! The model features 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life. The MacBook Air 15.3″ is available in Midnight (shown above), Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight finishes. Both models feature Apple’s super sharp Retina displays that support 1 billion colors. Jump over to Amazon for more details.

By the way, Best Buy has a similar deal on the 13.6″ M3 model if you are a Total Tech member for a savings of $200 off the list price of $1,099. And, Best Buy has the 15″ M3 model for $200 off the list price of $1,299 for a total of $1,099 (the same price for Total Tech members and non-members).

Walmart doesn’t have any deals on new model MacBook Air laptops at the time of this posting, but they do sometimes have deals on older models like the 13″ Macbook Air with M1 chip for $649.99.

Drive (2011) starring Ryan Gosling Is Now Available In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos
