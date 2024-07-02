Home4k Blu-rayA Quiet Place: Day One Pre-orders on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

A Quiet Place: Day One Pre-orders on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
A Quiet Place- Day One 4k UHD skew
A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) released in US theaters on June 28, 2024, and will soon be available on disc and digital. The film release in several disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD, following an earlier digital premiere (release dates pending).

On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, the the combo editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via iTunes or FandangoAtHome.

A Quiet Place: Day One is priced $37.99 (4k Blu-ray), $31.99 (Blu-ray), $25.99 (DVD), and $24.99 (Digital).

Byline: A woman named Sam finds herself trapped in New York City during the early stages of an invasion by alien creatures with ultra-sensitive hearing.

Blu-ray Disc

A Quiet Place- Day One Blu-ray skew
A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

3-Movie Collection

A Quiet Place 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD skew
A Quiet Place 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

A Quiet Place: Day One will also be available in a 3-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The collection includes A Quiet Place (2018), A Quiet Place: Part Two (2021), and A Quiet Place: Day One (2024).

A Quiet Place 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD skew
A Quiet Place 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD
A Quiet Place- Day One Blu-ray skew
A Quiet Place- Day One 4k UHD
A Quiet Place- Day One 4k UHD skew
Previous article
Reacher – Season Two Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD From Paramount
Next article
The Fall Guy Release Date & Details On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga - Limited Edition Steelbook
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Only $95!

Fire HD10 10.1

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray july 2 2024

New Movie Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 2, 2024

HD Report - 0
The Chronicles of Riddick 4k UHD

The Chronicles Of Riddick 4k Restoration Features Theatrical & Director’s Cuts...

HD Report - 0
The Fall Guy 4k Blu-ray

The Fall Guy Release Date & Details On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0