The Last Emperor Finally Gets A 4k Restoration With Dolby Vision HDR

The Last Emperor (1987) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon





9x Oscar-winner The Last Emperor (1987) is finally getting a 4k release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection. The 2-disc edition with 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray discs arrives on August 13, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Last Emperor is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English.

The Last Emperor on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray has an MSRP of $59.95.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K digital restoration, presented in the aspect ratio of 2.35:1, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

Audio commentary featuring director Bernardo Bertolucci, producer Jeremy Thomas, screenwriter Mark Peploe, and composer-actor Ryuichi Sakamoto

218-minute television version

The Italian Traveler, Bernardo Bertolucci, a film by Fernand Moszkowicz tracing the director’s geographic influences, from Parma to China

Footage taken by Bertolucci while on preproduction in China

Two documentaries about the making of the film

Program featuring cinematographer Vittorio Storaro, editor Gabriella Cristiani, costume designer James Acheson, and art director Gianni Silvestri

Archival interview with Bertolucci

Interviews with composer David Byrne and cultural historian Ian Buruma

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by film critic David Thomson, a reminiscence by Bertolucci, interviews with production designer Ferdinando Scarfiotti and actor Ying Ruocheng, and an essay by Fabien S. Gerard

Description: Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Last Emperor won nine Academy Awards, unexpectedly sweeping every category in which it was nominated—quite a feat for a challenging, multilayered epic directed by an Italian and starring an international cast. Yet the scope of the film was, and remains, undeniably powerful—the life of Emperor Puyi, who took the throne in 1908, at age three, before witnessing decades of cultural and political upheaval within and without the walls of the Forbidden City. Recreating Qing-dynasty China with astonishing detail and unparalleled craftsmanship by cinematographer Vittorio Storaro and production designer Ferdinando Scarfiotti, The Last Emperor is also an intimate character study of one man reconciling personal responsibility and political legacy.