Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Release Dates on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Sony Pictures’ “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” will be released on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 25, 2024. The physical media editions follow premiere of the film in digital formats on May 7, 2024.
On 4k Blu-ray, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Exclusive Special Features
- Deleted and extended scenes
- Easter Eggs Unleashed
- Manifesting Garraka
- New York, New Gear
- Welcome to the Paranomal Discovery Center
- Knowing the Score
- Commentary with Director, Co-Writer Gil Kenan
Special Features
- Return to the Firehouse: Making Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- Busted: Capturing the Ghosts of Frozen Empire
Prices
The non-exclusive Ultra HD SteelBook edition (Price: $41.49 | MSRP: $55.99) of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” includes the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The Walmart exclusive SteelBook edition (Price: $32.99 | MSRP: $29.96) includes a 2k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital copy.
The standard 4k Blu-ray ($26.99 | MSRP: $49.99) includes the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The Blu-ray/DVD/Digital edition (MSRP: $40.99) and the DVD ($22.99 | $34.99). Buy on Amazon
Logline: When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.