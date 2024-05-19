Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Release Dates on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Amazon

Sony Pictures’ “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” will be released on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on June 25, 2024. The physical media editions follow premiere of the film in digital formats on May 7, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Exclusive Special Features

Deleted and extended scenes

Easter Eggs Unleashed

Manifesting Garraka

New York, New Gear

Welcome to the Paranomal Discovery Center

Knowing the Score

Commentary with Director, Co-Writer Gil Kenan

Special Features

Return to the Firehouse: Making Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Busted: Capturing the Ghosts of Frozen Empire

Prices

The non-exclusive Ultra HD SteelBook edition (Price: $41.49 | MSRP: $55.99) of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” includes the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The Walmart exclusive SteelBook edition (Price: $32.99 | MSRP: $29.96) includes a 2k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital copy.

The standard 4k Blu-ray ($26.99 | MSRP: $49.99) includes the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The Blu-ray/DVD/Digital edition (MSRP: $40.99) and the DVD ($22.99 | $34.99). Buy on Amazon

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Logline: When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.