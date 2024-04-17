Home4k Blu-rayA24's Civil War Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, DVD, +...
A24’s Civil War Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, DVD, + Amazon Exclusive 4k Edition

Civil War (2024) Blu-ray DVD Digital
Alex Garland’s Civil War starring Kirsten Dunst will be released on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and in an Amazon Exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition. The physical media editions from A24 will arrive on July 9, 2024. An early digital premiere is expected in mid-June, 2024.

Disc specs, artwork, and bonus materials are pending confirmation.

Civil War is currently priced $34.99 (4k Blu-ray Amazon Exclusive), $42.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $39.99 on Amazon.

Logline: A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

Civil War (2024) poster
