Home4k Blu-rayGodzilla/Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection Includes 'The New Empire'
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNews

Godzilla/Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection Includes ‘The New Empire’

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse 4k UHD/Digital Collection
Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse 4k UHD/Digital Collection Buy on Amazon

Five movies featuring Godzilla, King Kong, or both iconic monster characters together will be released in a collected edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The edition includes Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and 2024’s Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.

The collection will be available in 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD formats. The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions include a code to redeem all five movies in Digital. Plus, the collections include one Special Features Blu-ray Disc.

The Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse 4k UHD collection is priced $109.38 (4k Blu-ray) and $44.98 (DVD) on Amazon.

Included Films

Godzilla (2014) – This spectacular adventure pits Godzilla, the world’s most famous monster, against malevolent creatures that, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

Kong: Skull Island – When a scientific expedition to an uncharted island awakens titanic forces of nature, a mission of discovery becomes an explosive war between monster and man in a thrilling and original adventure that reveals the untold story of how Kong became King.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – When ancient god-sized monsters rise again, the crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah as they all vie for supremacy.

Godzilla vs. Kong – Godzilla and Kong clash in a battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a mission into uncharted terrain, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures from the face of the earth.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – An all‐new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own.

Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse 4k UHD/Digital Collection
Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse 4k UHD/Digital Collection Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Bad Lieutenant (1992) has been remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Bad Lieutenant (1992) 4k UHD

Bad Lieutenant (1992) has been remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray

HD Report - 0
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire movie still

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Is Up For Pre-Order On...

HD Report - 0
Irish Wish Netflix

Netflix Top 10 Watched Movies: Week Ending Mar. 24, 2024

HD Report - 0