Godzilla/Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection Includes ‘The New Empire’

Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse 4k UHD/Digital Collection Buy on Amazon

Five movies featuring Godzilla, King Kong, or both iconic monster characters together will be released in a collected edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The edition includes Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and 2024’s Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.

The collection will be available in 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD formats. The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions include a code to redeem all five movies in Digital. Plus, the collections include one Special Features Blu-ray Disc.

The Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse 4k UHD collection is priced $109.38 (4k Blu-ray) and $44.98 (DVD) on Amazon.

Included Films

Godzilla (2014) – This spectacular adventure pits Godzilla, the world’s most famous monster, against malevolent creatures that, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

Kong: Skull Island – When a scientific expedition to an uncharted island awakens titanic forces of nature, a mission of discovery becomes an explosive war between monster and man in a thrilling and original adventure that reveals the untold story of how Kong became King.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – When ancient god-sized monsters rise again, the crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah as they all vie for supremacy.

Godzilla vs. Kong – Godzilla and Kong clash in a battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a mission into uncharted terrain, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures from the face of the earth.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – An all‐new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own.