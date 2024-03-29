Bad Lieutenant (1992) has been remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray

Bad Lieutenant (1992) 4k UHD/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Abel Ferrara’s “Bad Lieutenant” (1992) starring Harvey Keitel has been remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 21st, 2024. The new presentation is derived from 4k scans of the original negatives and enhanced with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 options.

Extras include legacy bonus materials as well as a new interview with cinematographer Ken Kelsch. A second copy of the film is provided on 2k (1080p) Blu-ray.

“Bad Lieutenant” (1992)” on 4k UHD/Blu-ray copy is priced $39.95. Buy on Amazon

Special Features:

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

• Brand New HDR Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

• Audio Commentary by Director Abel Ferrera and Cinematographer Ken Kelsch

• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

• Triple Layered UHD100 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

• Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

• Audio Commentary by Director Abel Ferrera and Cinematographer Ken Kelsch

• NEW Interview with Cinematographer Ken Kelsch

• Bad Neighborhoods: The Locations of Bad Lieutenant – NEW Featurette

• Retrospective Documentary: Featuring Exclusive Interviews with the Cast and Crew

• Theatrical Trailer

• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

• Dual Layered BD50 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

Description: He has survived on the streets for twenty years. He’s a gambler. A thief. A junkie. A killer. A cop. Now he’s investigating the most shocking case of his life, and as he moves closer to the truth, his self-destructive past is closing in. NYC auteur/provocateur Abel Ferrara (The Driller Killer, King of New York) and co-writer Zoë Lund (Ms. 45) gaze unflinchingly into the life of a Bad Lieutenant. Starring screen legend Harvey Keitel (Mean Streets, Reservoir Dogs) at his most brilliant and brutal in what is perhaps the most incendiary and notorious film of the 1990s. The stellar supporting cast includes Victor Argo (Taxi Driver) and Paul Calderon (The Last Castle).