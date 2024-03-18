The Criterion Channel’s New Movies Arriving In April, 2024

The Criterion Channel is adding a bunch of new streaming titles in April including classics such as Martin Scorsese’s “After Hours” (1985), Abel Ferrara’s “Bad Lieutenant” (1992), and William Friedkin’s “The Exorcist” (1973).

More recent titles arriving soon on Criterion include Michael Mann’s “Collateral” (2004), Sofia Theodore-Pierce’s “Exterior Turbulence” (2023), and Makoto Shinkai films “5 Centimeters per Second” (2007) and “Children Who Chase Lost Voices” (2011).

TheCriterionChannel.com subscription costs $10.99 per month (or $99.99 per year). The service is supported on iPhone, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Fire TV, XBox One, Roku, and Samsung Smart TVs. Downloading is allowed on mobile devices including phones and tablets.

New Movies Arriving On The Criterion Channel, April 2024