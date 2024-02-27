Martin Scorsese’s The Departed Is Releasing On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray [Updated]

Martin Scorsese’s The Departed (2006) is releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in this special SteelBook edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The edition includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray Disc and in Digital 4k UHD (where available).
On 4k Blu-ray, The Departed is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio. HDR is included with the HDR10 spec. Audio is still provided in 5.1 channel surround sound, except the format is now DTS-HD Master Audio instead of LPCM found in previous Blu-ray releases. English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles are provided for the main feature.
Bonus features include the 3-part Guilt and Betrayal: Looking into The Departed, and nine additional scenes with an introduction by Martin Scorsese.
The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of The Departed features a hardshell case with custom artwork on the front and reverse, and photos on the inside spread and iconic “X” on the physical media disc.
Bonus Features
- Guilt and Betrayal: Looking into The Departed
- Stranger Than Fiction
- The True Story of Whitey Bulger
- Southie and The Departed
- Crossing Criminal Cultures
- Nine Additional Scenes with Introduction by Marty Scorsese
The Departed 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook is priced $35.41. Order on Amazon
Byline: An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston.
Article updated with bonus content. Original publish date Feb. 8, 2024.