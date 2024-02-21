The Crow (1994) starring Brandon Lee has been restored for release on 4k Blu-ray

The Crow (1994) starring Brandon Lee has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The single disc arrives in a standard and Limited SteelBook Edition, each with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.
The 30th Anniversary edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives on May 7, 2024.
The Crow is priced $25.99 (standard 4k Blu-ray) and $30.99 (4k SteelBook) on Amazon.
Special Features
- NEW Shadows & Pain: Designing The Crow
- Angels All Fire: Birth of the Legend
- On Hallowed Ground: The Outer Realm
- Twisted Wreckage: The Inside Spaces
- NEW Sideshow Collectibles: An Interview with Edward R. Pressman
- Audio Commentary with Director Alex Proyas
- Audio Commentary by Producer Jeff Most and Screenwriter John Shirley
- Behind the Scenes Featurette
- A Profile on James O’Barr
- Extended Scenes:
- The Arcade Bombing
- The Funboy Fight
- The Shootout at Top Dollar’s
- Deleted Footage Montage
- Trailer
- Optional English subtitles for the main feature
Description: On the night before his wedding, musician Eric Draven (Brandon Lee) and his fiancée are brutally murdered by members of a violent inner-city gang. On the anniversary of their death, Eric rises from the grave and assumes the gothic mantle of the Crow, a supernatural avenger. Tracking down the thugs responsible for the crimes and mercilessly murdering them, Eric eventually confronts head gangster Top Dollar (Michael Wincott) to complete his macabre mission.