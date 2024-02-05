Godzilla Minus One Release Dates In Theaters, Digital, Blu-ray & DVD (Physical Media)

Godzilla Minus One “Gojira -1.0” was released in US theaters on December 1, 2023. A purely black-and-white version of the film, titled Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, premiered in the United States on January 26, 2024 for a one-week run.

The release date for Godzilla Minus One in digital formats is expected to be late February, although this is not confirmed. We’re hoping the black-and-white version is included as an extra with a digital purchase.

In physical media formats, Godzilla Minus One will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and likely 4k Blu-ray. Like the digital format, we’re hoping Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color is included as bonus materials. Blu-ray and DVD editions are expected in late March.

The movie, directed by Takashi Yamazaki and distributed by Toho Co., is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise. ‘Minus One’ is Toho’s 33rd Godzilla film and the 5th title in the franchise’s Reiwa era (2016 – present).

Godzilla Minus One was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in consideration of films released in 2023. It is the first Godzilla film to be nominated for an Oscar.

We’ll keep you posted with confirmed release dates for Godzilla Minus One in all forms of home media.

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color Poster

Godzilla Minus One Japanese Poster

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color Japanese Poster