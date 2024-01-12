HomeMovie & TV NewsNBC Embitters NFL Fans With Forced Streaming Subscription To Peacock TV For...
Movie & TV NewsNewsSportsTV News

NBC Embitters NFL Fans With Forced Streaming Subscription To Peacock TV For Wild Card Game

HD Report
0
peacock logo on white

NBCUniversal embitters NFL football fans with a forced streaming subscription to Peacock TV to watch NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Chiefs and Dolphins.

Peacock TV and owner NBCUniversal are entering unchartered grounds with the decision to spend $110M on exclusive streaming distribution of the NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night, Jan. 13, 2024.

NFL playoffs, and most major sports playoffs in the US, have always been broadcast on traditional cable and satellite television and supported by ads. But the Saturday night game will only be available to Peacock TV subscribers, a service that starts at $5.99 per month. And, the game will still have ads.

However, if either the Chiefs or the Dolphins is your home team, the Wild Card game will be available in local markets and over-the-air, but not nationally.

It also seems strange that NBC would stream the Saturday night game exclusively on Peacock while offering the earlier Wild Card game between the Browns and Texans on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, as well as the Rams vs. Lions game on Sunday night.

Some blame the NFL for being greedy, but most seem to blame NBC (who has the rights to Sunday Night Football games, in the third year of a seven-year contract) for exploiting football fans. It should be noted, however, the Wild Card distribution on Peacock TV was a separate deal with the NFL.

All we can say is, it’s going to fun times if Peacock TV crashes and paying customers can’t get the stream.

What about you? Are you going to pay for Peacock TV to watch the game? See the X poll below.

Previous article
Flowers of the Killer Moon 4K, Dolby Vision & Atmos Review on Apple TV+
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k Projector Deal!

LG Home Theater Projector Deal

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

Movie & TV NewsNewsSportsTV News

NBC Embitters NFL Fans With Forced Streaming Subscription To Peacock TV For Wild Card Game

HD Report
0
peacock logo on white

NBCUniversal embitters NFL football fans with a forced streaming subscription to Peacock TV to watch NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Chiefs and Dolphins.

Peacock TV and owner NBCUniversal are entering unchartered grounds with the decision to spend $110M on exclusive streaming distribution of the NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night, Jan. 13, 2024.

NFL playoffs, and most major sports playoffs in the US, have always been broadcast on traditional cable and satellite television and supported by ads. But the Saturday night game will only be available to Peacock TV subscribers, a service that starts at $5.99 per month. And, the game will still have ads.

However, if either the Chiefs or the Dolphins is your home team, the Wild Card game will be available in local markets and over-the-air, but not nationally.

It also seems strange that NBC would stream the Saturday night game exclusively on Peacock while offering the earlier Wild Card game between the Browns and Texans on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, as well as the Rams vs. Lions game on Sunday night.

Some blame the NFL for being greedy, but most seem to blame NBC (who has the rights to Sunday Night Football games, in the third year of a seven-year contract) for exploiting football fans. It should be noted, however, the Wild Card distribution on Peacock TV was a separate deal with the NFL.

All we can say is, it’s going to fun times if Peacock TV crashes and paying customers can’t get the stream.

What about you? Are you going to pay for Peacock TV to watch the game? See the X poll below.

Previous article
Flowers of the Killer Moon 4K, Dolby Vision & Atmos Review on Apple TV+
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

240Hz Gaming Monitor Deal!

Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor Deal

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
killers of the flower moon 4k projection still 2

Flowers of the Killer Moon 4K, Dolby Vision & Atmos Review...

HD Report - 0
Trolls 3-Movie Collection Blu-ray angle

Trolls 3-Movie Blu-ray/Digital Collection Includes ‘Band Together’

HD Report - 0
Trolls Band Together (2023) movie still

Trolls Band Together Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Digital &...

HD Report - 0